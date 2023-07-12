Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT at $15,916.57

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15,916.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($180.11) to £155 ($199.41) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($177.54) to £160 ($205.84) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($194.26) to £168 ($216.13) in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PDYPY opened at $99.95 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

