Analysts Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target at $51.88

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,808 shares of company stock worth $128,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $17,535,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $11.37 on Friday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $540.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.02.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

