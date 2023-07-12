Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $60.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,073 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

