Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $42.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

SRC stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6,354.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,998,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $56,606,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,698,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,295,000 after acquiring an additional 825,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Free Report

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.