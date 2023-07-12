Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $148.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

