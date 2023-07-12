TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $233.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Bank of America began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $268.29 on Friday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.33 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 58.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5,416.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $434,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

