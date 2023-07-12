Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT at $69.40

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MTSI opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock worth $451,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

