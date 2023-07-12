Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $66.64

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.2 %

BRO opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

