Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $49.63

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.37.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

