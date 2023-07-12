LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $6.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $336.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

