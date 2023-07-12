Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $93.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

