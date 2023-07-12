Contrasting Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) & PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bellway and PulteGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bellway alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellway N/A N/A N/A PulteGroup 16.22% 31.03% 18.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bellway and PulteGroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 17.10 PulteGroup $16.23 billion 1.08 $2.62 billion $11.62 6.73

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. PulteGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

49.3% of Bellway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of PulteGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PulteGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bellway and PulteGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellway 0 3 1 0 2.25 PulteGroup 0 4 12 0 2.75

Bellway presently has a consensus target price of $2,575.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9,535.86%. PulteGroup has a consensus target price of $71.79, suggesting a potential downside of 8.21%. Given Bellway’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bellway is more favorable than PulteGroup.

Dividends

Bellway pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. PulteGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bellway pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PulteGroup pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PulteGroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. PulteGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Bellway on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellway

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2022, it controlled 211,112 lots, of which 108,848 were owned and 102,264 were under land option agreements. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.