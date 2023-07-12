Wells Fargo & Company Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 47.1% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 91,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

