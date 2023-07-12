Wells Fargo & Company Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.
Carrier Global Price Performance
CARR opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $53.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carrier Global
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 47.1% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 91,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carrier Global
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.