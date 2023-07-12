Contrasting Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF) & Its Peers

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grupo Financiero Inbursa to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Grupo Financiero Inbursa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Inbursa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Inbursa Competitors 35.84% 9.99% 1.00%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Grupo Financiero Inbursa pays an annual dividend of C$0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Grupo Financiero Inbursa pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Inbursa is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Inbursa 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Inbursa Competitors 1053 2977 2997 14 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 351.62%. Given Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Inbursa has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Inbursa and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A 0.74 Grupo Financiero Inbursa Competitors $2.58 billion $693.41 million 268.52

Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Inbursa. Grupo Financiero Inbursa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Inbursa peers beat Grupo Financiero Inbursa on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products. The company was formerly known as Promotora Carso SA de CV and changed its name to Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. in 1992. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

