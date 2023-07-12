BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.92 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

