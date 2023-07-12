Barclays Increases Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $22.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.53. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.46). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

