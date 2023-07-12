voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
voxeljet Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.44.
voxeljet Company Profile
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
