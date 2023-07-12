NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.