Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) PT Raised to $5.50

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $3.50 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.
GOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $936.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.