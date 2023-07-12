Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) PT Raised to $5.50

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $3.50 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $936.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.