Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE F opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

