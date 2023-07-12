Bank of America Upgrades Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) to Buy

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s current price.
Sylvamo Price Performance
Shares of SLVM opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28.
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sylvamo
Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.
