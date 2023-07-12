Barclays Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $70.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,307,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

