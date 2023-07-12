Barclays Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $165.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $150.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lear by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Lear by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Lear by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

