Citigroup Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $109.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

NYSE ITT opened at $96.46 on Monday. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ITT by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

