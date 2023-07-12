UBS Group Lowers EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $39.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQT. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $40.57 on Monday. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.