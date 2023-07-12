Head to Head Analysis: USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) & Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Free Report) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Iowa First Bancshares and USCB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Iowa First Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A USCB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

USCB Financial has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.56%. Given USCB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A USCB Financial 25.27% 12.49% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.4% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of USCB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and USCB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.50 million N/A N/A USCB Financial $76.33 million 2.80 $20.14 million $1.05 10.37

USCB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares.

Summary

USCB Financial beats Iowa First Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iowa First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Iowa First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iowa First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.