ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) vs. Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) and Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

ADENTRA pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Finning International pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ADENTRA pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finning International pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADENTRA and Finning International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADENTRA N/A N/A N/A $0.81 27.98 Finning International N/A N/A N/A $1.76 17.68

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Finning International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADENTRA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.7% of ADENTRA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Finning International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADENTRA and Finning International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADENTRA N/A N/A N/A Finning International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ADENTRA and Finning International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADENTRA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finning International 0 1 2 0 2.67

ADENTRA presently has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 113.82%. Finning International has a consensus price target of $44.80, indicating a potential upside of 44.10%. Given ADENTRA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADENTRA is more favorable than Finning International.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc. engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers. The company was formerly known as Hardwoods Distribution Inc. and changed its name to ADENTRA Inc. in December 2022. ADENTRA Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc. sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers. It also provides augers, backhoes, bale grabs, bale spears, blades, brooms, brush cutters, buckets-backhoe rear, buckets-compact wheel loaders, buckets-mining shovels, buckets-skid steer loaders, buckets-telehandlers, couplers-excavators, couplers-loaders, flail mowers, forks, generator set enclosures, grapples, hammers, mulchers, multi-processors, pulverizers, rakes, rippers, shears, snow products, stump grinders, tillers, trenchers, and winches. In addition, it offers power systems for electric power generation, oil and gas, industrial, and marine, as well as aftermarket services. Further, the company provides aftercare, fluid analysis, finning managed, financing, warranty, customer training solutions, as well as rebuilds, rentals, and repair services. It serves agriculture, construction, forestry, mining, pipeline, and power generation industries, as well as private enterprise and government. The company was formerly known as Finning Ltd. and changed its name to Finning International Inc. in April 1997. Finning International Inc. was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

