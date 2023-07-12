Analyzing NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) & Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 5 4 0 2.30 NeuroPace 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus target price of $50.71, suggesting a potential upside of 86.79%. NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.54%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than NeuroPace.

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 2.19 -$94.59 million ($3.17) -8.56 NeuroPace $45.52 million 2.31 -$47.08 million ($1.86) -2.22

NeuroPace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -25.64% -17.77% -7.17% NeuroPace -94.61% -116.02% -40.05%

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats NeuroPace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NeuroPace



NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

