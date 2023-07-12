Reviewing Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Lanvin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $6.17 billion 0.90 $569.10 million $1.10 12.69 Lanvin Group $422.31 million 1.46 -$229.99 million $0.33 14.27

Profitability

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Levi Strauss & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 7.12% 23.46% 7.56% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. and Lanvin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 5 4 0 2.44 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $18.09, indicating a potential upside of 29.59%. Lanvin Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Levi Strauss & Co..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Lanvin Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands. The company also licenses Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets, bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. In addition, it sells its products through third-party retailers, such as department stores, specialty retailers, third-party e-commerce sites, and franchisees who operate brand-dedicated stores; and directly to consumers through various formats, including company-operated mainline and outlet stores, company-operated e-commerce sites, and select shop-in-shops located in department stores, and other third-party retail locations. Further, the company operates approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

