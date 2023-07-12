Head-To-Head Survey: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) & Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Evertz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of EchoStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evertz Technologies and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A EchoStar 5.92% 3.78% 2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertz Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A EchoStar 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Evertz Technologies and EchoStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Evertz Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.65%. EchoStar has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Given Evertz Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evertz Technologies is more favorable than EchoStar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evertz Technologies and EchoStar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.93 10.51 EchoStar $1.94 billion 0.80 $177.05 million $1.37 13.54

EchoStar has higher revenue and earnings than Evertz Technologies. Evertz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EchoStar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EchoStar beats Evertz Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions. It also provides video encoders, decoders, and multiplexing products comprising encoders/transcoders, decoders, multiplexers, monitoring and auto-changeover products, and enterprise products; fiber transport products; and audio consoles and processing products, such as mixing consoles, routing and I/O products, summing and processing products, and IP audio gateways. In addition, the company offers asset management and playout products, consisting of asset management, ingest, playout and branding, and transcoding/conforming products; live media production products; routers; flexible media processing products; and IP audio/video processing, media gateway, switch routing, timing, and software defined network orchestration products. Further, it provides USB media recording products; multiviewers comprising IP and SDI multiviewers, MVP, and accessories; RF products; timing and synchronization products; and infrastructure and conversion products. The company serves content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, and television service providers. Evertz Technologies Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers. The segment also designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems, as well as offers satellite ground segment systems and terminals for other satellite systems, including mobile system operators. In addition, it designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased to offer satellite services on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the U.S. government service providers, internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. It serves customers in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

