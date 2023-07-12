Financial Analysis: Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) vs. XPO (NYSE:XPO)

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XPO and Mullen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO 0 7 14 0 2.67 Mullen Group 0 3 1 1 2.60

XPO presently has a consensus price target of $51.38, indicating a potential downside of 13.60%. Mullen Group has a consensus price target of $17.07, indicating a potential upside of 49.95%. Given Mullen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than XPO.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO $7.72 billion 0.89 $666.00 million $1.67 35.61 Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 11.43

This table compares XPO and Mullen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

XPO has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Group. Mullen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of XPO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mullen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of XPO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XPO and Mullen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO 1.92% 39.93% 7.46% Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

XPO beats Mullen Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as engages in the operation of trailer manufacturing. The European Transportation segment offers dedicated truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, such as road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics, Inc. and changed its name to XPO, Inc. in December 2022. XPO, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

