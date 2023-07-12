Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $71.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $74.87.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.