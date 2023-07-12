DeepMarkit (OTC:MKTDF) & Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Head to Head Survey

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) and DeepMarkit (OTC:MKTDF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenable and DeepMarkit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $683.19 million 7.12 -$92.22 million ($0.83) -51.05 DeepMarkit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DeepMarkit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 5 12 0 2.71 DeepMarkit 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Tenable and DeepMarkit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tenable presently has a consensus target price of $48.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Tenable’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than DeepMarkit.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and DeepMarkit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -13.02% -30.21% -5.83% DeepMarkit N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenable beats DeepMarkit on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests. It also operates MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

