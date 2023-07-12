Head to Head Contrast: China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

NET Power has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NET Power alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of China Carbon Graphite Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 0.03 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares NET Power and China Carbon Graphite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NET Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and China Carbon Graphite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% China Carbon Graphite Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NET Power and China Carbon Graphite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NET Power presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.65%. Given NET Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Summary

NET Power beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

(Get Free Report)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. The company operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.