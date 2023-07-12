General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $111.22 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

