Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 278,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Amgen by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

AMGN opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.44. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

