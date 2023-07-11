Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

