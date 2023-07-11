Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $392.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.