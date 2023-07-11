Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

