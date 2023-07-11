Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 650 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,088,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.