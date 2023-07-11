Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Focused Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 4.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $143,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 799,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 659.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

NYSE ORCL opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

