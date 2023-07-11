Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $214,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $132.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

