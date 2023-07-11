CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.16.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

