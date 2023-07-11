Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 813 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

