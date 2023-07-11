Clean Yield Group Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

