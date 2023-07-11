Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 929,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 155,163 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 739,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 86,246 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,094,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,627,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 183,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

