Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.