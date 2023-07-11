JB Capital LLC Buys 69 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $453.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

