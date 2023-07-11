Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. McDonald’s makes up 0.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 63.7% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 370,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.