Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $262.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.